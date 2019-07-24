Members of Franklin Parish’s 4-H Shooting Sports team have been busy this summer with various competitions which have tested their skills, according to Kelly Lafferty, Franklin Parish 4-H agent.
Sam Parker was a member of the Louisiana air rifle team which placed first overall June 23-28 in Grand Island, Neb. The Louisiana group had a team in all disciplines and won first place over seven other states.
Parker is the son of Michael and Kim Parker.
“It was a great experience for me,” Sam Parker said. “I met a lot of new people, made some new friends. We had an awesome team from Louisiana, and it was an honor to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to going back next year.”
Additionally, Parker was a member of the 2017 Franklin parish BB gun team which went to the national championships.
Franklin Parish BB Gun Team
Franklin Parish was again well represented at the 2018 national BB gun competition in Rogers, Ark. The competition was held July 2-7.
“Although our team didn’t place, they did increase their score from the state competition,” Lafferty said. “It was a great experience for all of our 4-H youth and their families. We thank all of our parents, coaches and the youth for a great end to our shooting sports year.”
Members of the team were: Mallorie Guillot, Paul Kramer, Noah Lord, Coach Neal West, CJ Neal, Joshua Matthews and Coach Blake Kramer.
