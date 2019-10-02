Editor’s Note: Organizations around Franklin Parish are gearing up for their fall and holiday events. If you or your organization is sponsoring an event drop the information off at the Franklin Sun or e-mail the information to joecurtis@franklinsun.com.
A number of annual events in Franklin Parish are on the horizon.
Gilbert Junior High will host their annual fall festival Oct. 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
This family-friendly event will feature games, food and Kona Ice.
On Oct. 24, the 22nd annual Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet is scheduled.
This annual event will held at River of Life Church at 6 p.m. The Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce sponsors the banquet which pays tribute to the importance of the parish agriculture industry.
Prairie Street Prowl will be held Oct. 31 beginning at 3:30 p.m. and concluding at 5:30 p.m.
During the annual event, thousands of trick-or-treaters walk down Prairie Street in Winnsboro seeking candy from businesses. Many of the merchants and others representing different organizations will be dressed up in costume and ready to hand out goodies to all the “little ghosts and goblins.”
The annual event Found On 15 will be held the first Friday and Saturday of November. Participants will display their yard sales from the Franklin Parish line just north of Baskin to just south of Wisner.
The rummaging will begin at 7 a.m. and last to 4 p.m. each day.
In addition to the highway sales, many of Winnsboro’s downtown merchants will be holding sidewalk sales in the historic district, including Prairie and Adams streets.
Main Street Market will be held Nov. 9.
This annual event features homemade arts, crafts, jewelry, boutique clothing and more.
Wisner will have their annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 25 beginning at 6 p.m. and their Christmas parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 7.
The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event in Patriot Square sponsored by The Wellspring will be Dec. 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Something new to Franklin Parish is the inaugural Christmas in the Village on Dec. 7. The event will be held in Baskin and will feature an antique car show, singing and parade. The festivities will begin at noon and conclude with the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.