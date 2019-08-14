Franklin Parish artists who are members of 4-H were highlighted at an annual art exhibit held at the Old Post Office Museum Aug. 8.
Fifteen exhibits from three differ 2018-2019 4-H contests were featured. The artists were Franklin Parish fourth through eighth graders. The art pieces were chosen from the Egg Expo Photo Contest, art contest and a recycle, reuse contest.
“The was a great way to showcase the art from these talented 4-H’ers,” said Kelly Lafferty, 4-H agent.
“This is great for the 4-Hers because they get to meet each other and see each other’s art,” Lafferty said. “The Old Post Office Museum is a great place to have the exhibit and this is a great time for them. Around August is their down time.”
The 4-H Art Exhibit is a one-day exhibit.
The Old Post Office Museum is located at 513 Prairie St., Winnsboro. Its phone number is (318) 435-3781.
For more information about Franklin Parish’s 4-H program call (318) 435-7551.
