The annual Harvest Relay for Life 5K (formerly Franklin Parish Relay For Life Glow Run) will be held Sept. 28 in Winnsboro.
For this year’s event, the parishes of Richland and Caldwell have joined Franklin Parish to make this the biggest Relay for Life event yet, said Kaitlyn Basher, event organizer.
“Our new name is Harvest Relay for Life in appreciation for the farmers who are so important for each of our communities,” committee members said.
Along with the 5K race, there will be a softball tournament, a first responder competition and many other events for your enjoyment.
All money raised will go to the American Cancer Society which will in turn come back to local communities to help cancer patients and their families.
At press time, sponsors were : Premier ($1,000 level) Citizen's Progressive Bank, Winnsboro State Bank and Franklin State Bank & Trust. Hope ($500 level) was Planation Manor Nursing Home. Celebration ($300 Level) were: Franklin Medical Center, Matt Hollis for Clerk of Court, Gill's First National Funeral Home, Austin Warner for Clerk of Court, Kaitlyn Basher, Basher Insurance, Christy McManus, Farm Bureau Insurance, Kevin Bates for State Representative, Stephanie's on Main, Jamie Duff's Body & Frame, G Michael Davis DDS, LLC, First South Farm Credit, Sango Buick GMC and Winnsboro Rotary Club. Harvest ($100 Level) were: O'Neal Gas, Duke's Hardware, Sign Gypsies, Progressive Bank, Main Street Trends, Mad Jacks, Graham's Auto Body, T & M Store, Jimmy R. Coughran, MD, Robinson Auto Supply, Bobby's Corner, LLC, Souled Out Ministries, Winnsboro Auto Repair, Adams Clinic Pharmacy & Gifts, Hair Shed, Young's Community Memorial Families First, Inc., Elliot Britt, Shelter Insurance and Winnsboro Dixie Youth.
For more information on how to become a sponsor go to Facebook/Harvest Relay for life or call (318) 481-5693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.