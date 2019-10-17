Franklin Academy will celebrate its annual football homecoming and senior night activities on Oct. 18.
The celebration will kick off with a pep rally at 11:45 a.m. in the gym where the homecoming court will be presented with their football escorts informally. Activities will continue in the stadium that night where the court will enter in a parade about 6:30.
Senior football players and cheerleaders will be presented with their parents pre-game, about 6:45.
The Cougars will take on Union Christian in the last home game of the season. Several FA spirit groups are slated to perform as well in honor of the court and guests. Halftime will feature the formal presentation of the court.
Everyone is invited to make plans to support the students as they prepare to celebrate homecoming and to end the home football season.
