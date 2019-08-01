Anyone interested in homeschooling is invited to come Aug. 5, at 6:30 to the Franklin Parish Library Learning Center, 705 Prairie Street, for an informational meeting on homeschooling.
Roger and Jan Smith with Homeschool Louisiana, Kim Kramer with Franklin Parish Homeschoolers, and Amy Thornhill with Northeast LA Christian Home Educators will be available to address your concerns and questions.
There will also be veteran homeschoolers and those currently homeschooling there as well to talk with you. The public and families are invited to attend.
