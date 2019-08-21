The inaugural Stop The Violence Rally will be held Aug. 30 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Terry Wallace Memorial Park in Winnsboro.
During the rally there will be guest speakers, performances, Bill Hendrix with the Franklin Parish D.A.R.E. unit and jumpers for the children, said LaShanda Rubin, organizer.
Guest speakers include Sheriff Kevin Cobb, Quincy Holmes, Herman Harris Jr., Rochelle Kelly, Kisha Kelly and TaRita Kerry.
Performances will be from Cedrick Brown, Cherri Jake, Darius Rollins and Michael Allen along with DJ services from Donald Winn.
Jumper castles are sponsored by Gregory Smith, Sr.
For more information go to Facebook: peachrubin/Aug.30,2019.
