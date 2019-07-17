Everyone’s favorite storybook characters are coming together in a modern classic on the Princess Theatre stage for “Into the Woods,” this year’s summer musical offering.
Performances are set for August 1-3 at 7 p.m. Admission is by season membership or tickets will be available for $20 via the theatre website: princesstheatreinc.com, or by calling the box office 435-6299.
Director Nelda Emfinger said the talented local cast has been working hard on the musically-challenging production. “We’re looking forward to bringing this Tony-award-winning play to our audiences here in Franklin Parish.”
Written and composed by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, the musical is inspired by fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, fusing multiple stories into a complex plot about wishes, hopes and dreams. The story follows The baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King’s Festival, and Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk. When the baker and his wife are visited by the neighborhood witch, who reveals to them that she placed a curse on their family, the two set off on a journey into the woods to reverse the curse. Also in the woods, we meet Little Red, who is trying to visit her grandmother, the Wolf, the Witch’s daughter Rapunzel, and the Princes chasing after their loves.
“As you can see, there’s a lot going on,” Emfinger laughed.
The cast, in order of appearance, includes:
Narrator, Zach Johnson; Cinderella, Christie Spradling; Jack, Jackson Spradling; the baker, James Stephens; the baker’s wife, Betsy Lowe Shirley; stepmother, Laura Hassell; Florinda, Camryn Price; Lucinda, Jessie Waller; Jack’s mother, Kay LaFrance; Little Red Riding Hood, Zoe Foster; the witch, Judy Long; the wolf, Craig Gill; Rapunzel, Bekah Stephens; Rapunzel’s prince, Phillip Stephens; Granny, Melanie Jones; Cinderella’s prince, Brandon Loman; and the steward, Jacob Emfinger.
“We have a great mix of seasoned Princess performers and some who are new to our stage,” Emfinger said. “It’s going to be a very entertaining evening!”
Series members can call the box office to reserve the night of their choice. All others may purchase tickets beginning July 15.
Programs of the Princess Theatre are supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, administered by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council. Corporate sponsors of the theatre are: Gold, Franklin State Bank; Silver, Kiper Hardware and Lumber; Bronze, Waller-Singer Chevrolet, The Thomas Agency, Winnsboro State Bank and Progressive Bank.
