Saturday night’s Franklin Opry at Princess Theatre will include special guests Jess Wade of Chatham and Neal Miller of Columbia.
Wade has become a fan favorite all over the tri-state area and is well loved by his fans in Winnsboro.
Miller is a newcomer to the show and is back by popular dem.
Host Gene King and the Gene King Band will perform great country and gospel favorites along with Eva Taylor, Heather Ponce and The Vicki Boothe Singers.
There will also be a special treat from young artists and musicians Zach and Paige White of Winnsboro.
Tickets for the Franklin Opry are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7.
For more information call Princess Theatre, 435-6299. Princess Theatre is located at 714 Prairie St. in Winnsboro’s historic district.
