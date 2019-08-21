The Franklin Parish Library has gone beyond the brick and mortar building to establish a strong presence online.
The Library’s website, www.franklinparishlibrary.org, features various links where patrons can receive homework help, research family genealogy, check out eBooks and audiobooks plus many more features.
The eBook and audiobook features are powered by Trail Blazer Library System.
With the Trail Blazer Library System, thirteen northeast Louisiana parishes pool their resources of eBooks and audiobooks for patrons to browse, borrow and read on the application, cloudLibrary.
CloudLibrary is the home of the library’s circulating eBook collection and a collection of downloadable audiobooks. Books can be read or listened to on personal devises such as iPads, iPhones, Android devises, Nook, Kindle Fire, PC and Mac OS.
In order to check out eBooks, patrons must download the cloudLibrary app from Apple App Store, Google Play or install the cloudLibrary App for Windows PC or Mac OS X.
Next, log into Franklin Parish Library, enter your library ID or library card number click agree to terms.
A helpful link for students and parents found at www.franklinparishlibrary.org is homeworkLa.org. By clicking the link, users will be sent to tutor.com where they can connect with a tutor Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until midnight, have a paper reviewed, take practice quizzes, prep for graduation tests and SAT/ACT.
On tutor.com, a person can also find career coaches, resume reviews and online job resources.
Additionally for students and researchers, a link is provided on the library’s website to the World Book Encyclopedia website.
On another front, www.franklinparishlibrary.org features two separate links to discovering genealogy: HeritageQuest and Ancestry Library Edition (from inside the library). It also features pictures and information about the Library’s Genealogy Room.
If further help is required, there is a form on the website where a person can schedule a time with a librarian and an application form for the meeting room for non-profit organizations.
Librarians have assisted patrons with their Kindle, E-reader, tablet, genealogy, computer class or scheduling a proctor, said Onie Parker, library director.
Franklin Parish Library in Winnsboro is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Franklin Parish Library in Wisner is open Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m with a lunch break from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. They are also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
For more information about the Library services go to www.franklinparishlibray.org or call (318) 435-4336.
