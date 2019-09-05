Editor’s Note: The following article is a continuation of useful links found on Franklin Parish Library’s webpage, www.franklinparishlibrary.org. The first article ran in the Aug. 21 edition of The Franklin Sun. The article can be accessed at www.franklinsun.com.
The Franklin Parish Library continues to serve it patrons at its current locations in Winnsboro,Wisner and at the webpage: www.franklinparishlibrary.org.
The library’s website features various links where patrons can receive homework help, research family genealogy, check out eBooks and audiobooks, plus many more features.
At the top of the page, a site visitor will find the “helpful links” tab. When clicking on this link, they will be directed to numerous links such as the Louisiana Library Connection Database, Library of Congress, website of U.S. Social Security Administration and various universities.
The website can be particularly helpful to students and youth with a love of reading.
For the younger audience, the TeenBook Cloud link features fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels, drama, poetry and audiobooks. On this page a person can click on any book listed and read it for free. The author, summary and reading level of the books are listed.
Other age groups can benefit from www.franklinparishlibrary.org. A collection of more than 1,100 eBooks can be found by clicking the TumbleBook Library’s link. The eBooks found on the site are marketed toward grades kindergarten through sixth and include unique animated, talking picture books, read-along chapter books, national geographic videos, non-fiction books, playlists as well as books in Spanish and French. TumbleBook Library also features a student favorite — graphic novels.
Additionally, TumbleBook Cloud is found at www.franklinparishlibrary.org. This is a webpage containing a database of eBooks and other digital content for grades six through 12, featuring more than 1,000 titles including graphic novels, enhanced eBooks with full audio narration and highlighted text, classic literature, national geographic videos and more.
These and many more helpful links for adults and youth alike can be found on the library’s large website. For more information about the website or other services offered at Franklin Parish Libraries call (318) 435-4336.
The library’s main Winnsboro branch is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The Wisner branch is open Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with a lunch break form 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. They are also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
