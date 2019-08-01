Groundbreaking for the new Little Dentistry Clinic was held July 23. After 118 years of serving the community at 610 Prairie St., they were excited to begin construction on a new office at 4310 Front Street, said Dr. John Little.
Dr. Eugene Samuel Little opened his medical practice at 610 Prairie St. in Winnsboro in 1901. His son Dr. Lamar Little, after serving in the Navy in World War II began practicing dentistry in the same location in 1946. He would go on the practice dentistry for 68 years in the same office. He would be joined by his son, Dr. John little in 1985, who would welcome his daughter, Dr. Emily Little Cassis into the practice in 2012. Little and Cassis were pleased to have Katy Little join them as a registered dental hygienist in 2014.
Despite the multi-generational legacy and sentimental value of 610 Prairie Street, a new office will allow them to increase comfort and quality care to the patients that have supported them for so long, Little said.
Eddie Flanigen has been contracted to construct the new building. Financing is being provided through Brian Wade at Progressive Bank.
