Schools in Franklin Parish are getting ready to open their doors for the upcoming school year.
In preparation for classes, some schools have announced dates and times for Open House events to encourage parents to become acquainted with staff, school policies and expectations.
Principal Sandy King announced Open House will be held at Crowville School Aug. 15, from 4 to 6 pm. Parents who have children who will be enrolled in the school for the coming year are encouraged to attend, become acquainted with the school staff and learn more about the school’s goals and expectations.
The telephone number for the school is 722-3244.
Open House at Baskin School is also planned Aug. 15, according to Principal Ashley Schulte. Parents may visit the school during the hours of 4:15 to 6 p.m. that day. For more information, contact the school at (318) 248-2381.
Parents are invited to join Gilbert School Principal Anna Tarver and staff for their Open House on Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. Parents should enter the school at the main office area. Signs will be posted offering directions. The school’s phone number is 435-5961.
Winnsboro Elementary’s Open House will also be held Aug. 15. Principal Scott McHand invites parents to visit the school during the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. Call 435-5066 for more information.
Fort Necessity School is currently undergoing construction. Principal Chris Roberts advises parents that notices will be sent out to let them know the date and time for Open House at that school. The school contact number is 723-4793.
Family Community Christian School posted the following information about Open House plans. Open House for grades K-5 is set to take place Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.; and for grades 6-8, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.
Principal Liz Rigdon and Assistant Principal Linda Hemphill encourage all parents with students enrolled at the school to make plans to attend.
School begins at FCCS for PreK, Aug. 26; K-2, Aug. 27; grades 3-5, Aug. 28; grades 6-8, Aug. 29, and grades 9-12, Aug. 30.
For more information call 435-4791.
Franklin Academy will host Open House on Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The event will include supper and a "Meet the Cougars" program. For more information call 435-9520.
In addition to telephone numbers posted, schools may be contacted through their respective websites. Websites also offer information such as school supply lists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.