Representatives from Old Post Office Museum are currently making plans for the “Oh Christmas Tree” exhibit.
“Oh Christmas Tree” exhibit is a fundraising event which features businesses or individuals sponsoring a seven to nine foot tree for $250. The museum supplies the tree and placement, and participants supply lights, skirting, decorations and approximately five gift-wrapped empty boxes to go under the tree.
Participants choose a theme and name and OPOM provides appropriate signage including their sponsorship.
Those coming to see the exhibit will be asked to vote on their favorite tree. The People’s Choice Award will be announced just before Christmas and the winner’s name will be placed on the permanent plaque in the museum.
Decoration time is from 9 a.m. Oct. 21 until 5 p.m. Nov. 7 for all trees to be ready for Main Street Market on Nov. 9.
Additionally, interested businesses or individuals can donate money to go toward expenses for OPOM. Money will go towards all “of the holiday splendor surrounding the trees,” said Kay LaFrance-Knight, OPOM director.
“There are wreaths, garlands and all sorts of yuletide decor that go into creating our Christmas wonderland,” Knight said. “Your business or organization will be recognized as an important part of what makes it all happen.”
For more information on how to participate or donate call OPOM at (318) 435-3781.
