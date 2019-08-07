Franklin Parish High School will hold orientation sessions for incoming 9th grade students Aug. 14, according to Principal Brian Gunter. Students whose last names begin with the letter A-L are asked to attend from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; and those with names beginning with the letters M-Z, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
The sessions will begin in the cafeteria and then move into other parts of the campus. Students will receive their schedules, get Title I information, hear from various clubs and organizations and have a tour of the school. Parents are encouraged to attend.
On Aug. 13, 10th through 12th grade students will be provided schedules. Times set to pick up schedules are: 10th grade, 1 to 1:30 p.m.; 11th grade, 1:30 to 2 p.m.; and 12th grade, 2 to 2:30 p.m.
