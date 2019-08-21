Franklin Parish will be purple Sept. 27 in the fight against cancer.
The event named, “Paint the Parish Purple!” is leading up to the annual Harvest Relay For Life, Sept. 28.
Organizers are asking everyone interested in participating, including area schools, to purchase a purple “Not Today Cancer” shirt and wear it Friday, Sept. 21.
Shirts come in sizes YXS to 4XL depending on the type. Those interested have their choice of short sleeve, long sleeve, super soft tee and v-neck tee. Basic short sleeve tees are $15 while long sleeves, super soft and v-neck are $20.
Orders will be picked up Aug. 23.
All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
For more information contact Kaitlyn Basher at (318) 498-0106.
