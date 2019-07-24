The Princess Theatre is calling Franklin Parish’s young actors and actresses to be a part of their Christmas production: A Charlie Brown Christmas.
Auditions will be held in the Princess Theatre at 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Aug. 9 and Aug. 12 for third graders and up.
Children who are interested in participating and whose last name begins with A - I should come Aug. 7.
Children whose last name begins with J - R should come Aug. 9.
Children whose last name begins with S - Z should come Aug. 12.
At the auditions, children need to come prepared to speak, sing and dance. It is recommended they wear comfortable clothes and tennis shoes.
School performances will be Dec. 4, 5, and 6 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Public performances will be Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Christmas is sponsored by Franklin State Bank.
