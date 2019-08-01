The Town of Winnsboro is sponsoring a Robert Finley Fun Day Aug. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
America’s Got Talent contestant Robert Finley, along with the Platinum Band, will be present at the event and will be signing autographs.
A concert will take place in the parking lot behind Princess Theatre and the meet and greet will be held at Jack Hammons Community Center located at 810 Adams Street.
Finley, who is legally blind, has garnered success while bringing soulful music to the nationally televised talent competition. Many times during interviews, Finley mentions Winnsboro and growing up in the area, giving the area a positive image and an extensive spotlight.
The public is invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.