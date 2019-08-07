Dr. Jed Christopher Robinson was selected by the Louisiana Osteopathic Medical Association as one of two delegates to represent Louisiana in the House of Delegates at the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) annual business meeting.
The meeting was held in Chicago July 25, 26 and 27.
Robinson participated in voting on standards of care, bi-laws and protocols. Members of the AOA House of Delegates serve as an important communications, policy and membership link between the AOA and physicians. The delegates are a key source of information on activities, programs and policies of the AOA.
Robinson is a Board Certified Urologist and maintains a busy urology practice at Franklin Medical Center. He enjoys caring for his patients as well as representing his profession on the state and national level.
