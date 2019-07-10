The Living Literature team of Delhi Charter Senior Beta Club brought home top honor from the National Senior Beta Convention held in Oklahoma City.
The club traveled to Oklahoma City June 18 for the convention where they competed in the Living Literature and Technology categories.
The Living Literature team -- Garrett Gray, Isabelle Jarvis, Kolton Kelley, Cloe Morgan, Angel Raney and Zachary Reddick won the title 2019 Living Literature National Champion.
The Living Literature competition provides an opportunity for students to present their interpretation of a scene from a work of literature. The students recreate a scene through costumes, scenery, and props, and become “wax figures” of the characters during judging.
DCS students chose a scene from the novel “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut, which follows the life of Billy Pilgrim and his time as a German prisoner during World War II.
“Becoming national champions made all the hours of hard work worth it. It was an amazing opportunity that I wish my whole club could experience,” said Jarvis.
“My National Beta experience was overall great. I met many people, saw new and exciting things, and was able to compete in new competitions. It was a great experience being in the Living Lit set and seeing other sets, and winning made all of our hard work worthwhile,” Morgan said.
“Beta has taught me to be a well-rounded student and better citizen. I’m especially thankful for my sponsor and the other members of my Living Literature team. I will always remember winning on the national level,” Kelley about the experience.
Rachel Gray, Senior Beta sponsor at DCS, said the students are looking forward to next year’s competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.