THE LEADERSHIP WINNSBORO graduates gather at one of the many garden beds they tended this summer. A ceremony was held Aug. 14 at Delta Initiative to honor their achievement. Pictured above are: (front row from left) Danyale Rushing with The Delta Initiative, Tommy Johnson, Quintin Robinson, Marquis Walker, Charles Robinson and Abrey Beachem, program participants. (Back row, from left) Winnsboro City Court Judge Scott Sartin, Delta Initiative Director Andrew Dodson, Katie Schroeder with Delta Initiative, Brooke Slaughter with Winnsboro City Court, Steven Pylant and Trent Williams with WSB. Picture to the right are awards and gifts given to the participants of the program. (Sun photos by Joe Curtis)

Leadership Winnsboro completed its pilot summer program at the Farm Project on La. Hwy. 4.

Five of the youth who participated were awarded certificates of completion for their work over the summer in the garden. Youth constructed new beds, planted and tended plots, picked and sorted produce and helped with general work around the Farm Project.

Leadership Winnsboro is a partnership between The Delta Initiative, Scott Sartin at Winnsboro City Court, Winnsboro Police Chief Willie Pierce and the Winnsboro Police Department. 

Winnsboro State Bank generously provided funding for the stipend each participant earned for their work over the summer.

Leadership Winnsboro is designed to give youth the skills they need to emerge as strong and contributing citizens of Winnsboro and Franklin Parish. 

If you are interested in being a part of the work at the Farm Project or other activities contact Danyale Rushing with The Delta Initiative at 318-235-9574.

