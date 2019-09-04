The Princess Theatre will be showing "Ugly Dolls,” Sept. 7, at 6:00 p.m.
General Admission is $3 at the door, and concessions are available for $1-$2. The sponsor for this month's movie is Community Pharmacy of Winnsboro.
“Ugly Dolls” is an animated adventure in which the free-spirited "Ugly Dolls" confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you are is what truly matters most.
