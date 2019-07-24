Robert Finley, a Winnsboro native, is moving on to the next round of America’s Got Talent after performing his original song, “Medicine Woman.”
The crowd and all five judges stood to their feet after his high-energy performance Tuesday night.
Finley, who is legally blind and lives in Bernice to be closer to family, will now perform in the live shows at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Here is the what the judges said about Finley’s performance.
Howie Mandel: “You know, music and performance should move people and you moved us all up off our seats, onto our feet. And the one word that comes to mind when I hear you is authenticity.”
Gabrielle Union: “Mr. Finley, you did not come to play with us today. You came to go to the finals and you put everybody backstage on notice.”
Dwyane Wade, a guest judge: “I’ve got two things. Robert, one, is it okay if we adopt you in our family? And two, thank you for showing America to never give up on their dreams. Thank you for that.”
Simon Cowell: “I once left a show and the big reason was, I could not get over this rule that anyone over the age of 29 couldn’t be part of a singing competition. I think you were better today than you were the first time. I just wish I could be as cool as you.”
America’s Got Talent is a televised talent show competition created by Simon Cowell which premiered in 2006. The program features a variety of participants who possess some form of talents with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts and other genres. Participants who progress in the competition compete against each other for both the judges’ and public votes in order to reach the live finale. At the finale, the winner receives a large cash prize and a chance to headline a Las Vegas show.
Since its inception, America’s Got Talent has kickstarted careers of various performers and has been a rating success for NBC garnering on average some 10 million viewers.
