The Franklin Academy Cougar football team continues to work hard as they deal with injuries to some of their top producers.
Trace McCurley, Cougar’s starting quarterback, is out for the season after breaking his leg during Friday’s matchup with Claiborne Christian.
Along with McCurley, Cougar wide receiver, Dale Dukes, is out for probably two weeks with internal bruising. Billy McMurray is dealing with leg problems, and Sam Currington has been out with sickness.
“Injuries are killing us,” said head coach Bubba Ezell. “We are going to do our best and our players are going to continue to work.”
The Cougars play eight-man football and injuries quickly start effecting play.
The Cougars fell to Claiborne Christian 36-6 Friday night.
Before succumbing to his injury, McCurley was having a solid game with five passes for 85 yards with a touchdown.
Ben Lockard had three catches with long yardage of 30, 25 and 30 yards.
Cougar fullback Caleb Hill had 34 yards in rushing against Claiborne Christian.
On defense, Franklin Academy posted two interceptions. Gavin Whittington and Maxximus Harris collected the picks.
Next week, the Cougars will face Wilkinson County Christian School at Woodville, Miss. The game starts at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.