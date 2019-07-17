Hunter “Dude” Jones, of Gilbert, successfully defended his American Kombat Alliance (AKA) Heavy Weight Championship Friday night against Darnell Trotter.
Jones (3-1) recorded another first round knock out with a big right to Trotter’s jaw at the Horseshoe Casino Riverdome in Bossier City.
Jones started early in the fight, landing his first punch with 2:42 left in the first round. He continued a barrage of big hits until slipping out of a head lock at the 2:30 mark which was one of Trotter’s few offensive strikes.
“When I hit him the first time I could tell he started getting hesitant,” Jones said.
At 2:16, the fight was paused after an illegal kick below the belt by Trotter. Jones quickly recovered connecting with a swift kick to his opponent’s midsection. After ducking a Trotter swing, Jones ended the fight with another solid blow to the jaw of Trotter.
“My kick may not be the most deadliest, but it still can hurt somebody when it lands in the stomach.”
Trotter’s record now stands at 7-3.
“He was probably the fighter with the most experience I have faced,” Jones said. “It was a good win for me. I feel great.”
