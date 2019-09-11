Local talent played well at the 2019 USSSA Allstate Championships.
Talented Franklin Parish baseball players participated throughout the 2019 USSSA season and were chosen to participate in the USSSA All State games in Broussard.
As a result of those games, five local athletes were selected to play for Team Louisiana in the Allstate Championship Showcase tournament held on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Kyler Roberts and Rylan Thomas were selected to play on the 12U Team Louisiana Purple team that won the championship against Texas 8-3. Both Roberts and Thomas pitched and played multiple positions throughout the weekend with Roberts getting the win on the mound in the championship game.
Raylee Thomas, Bryce Curtis and Tucker Chapman were selected to play on the Team Louisiana Gold team that won the championship game 13-5 against Texas.
Thomas and Curtis both seen time on the mound as well as played multiple defensive positions with Chapman in the field.
