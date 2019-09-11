Jena High School scored 23 points in the second quarter as the Giants defeated Franklin Parish 32-7 Friday in Jena.
After Jena scored on its first possession, the Patriots answered with a 1-yard TD run by Greg Bailey and Josh Kemp’s point-after kick put the Patriots up 7-6 with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Franklin Parish recovered a fumbled punt by Jena, but turned it over on a fumble.
“I was very happy with our special teams,” McCartney said. “We had three returns where we started from around the 50.”
The Giants scored three times in the second period to take a 29-7 halftime advantage.
An interception return for 65 yards put the Giants up 27-7.
A 32-yard field goal by Jena’s Hunter Robertson was the only score of the second half.
The Patriots were without seven starters because of injuries.
“I was very proud of our team,” said Franklin Parish head coach Whitney McCartney. “We played 10 times better than we did in the jamboree. We made some adjustments at halftime on defense and they really stepped up. We had three long runs of 40 yards and more called back on penalties. I was very happy with the effort, we just have to clean up some stuff.”
Franklin Parish travels to Caldwell Parish Friday. The Spartans defeated Menard 31-12 in their season opener.
“This is one of the most talented Caldwell teams I’ve coached against or seen,” McCartney said. “The main thing we have to focus on is not turning the ball over. And our defense has to wrap up better. They played outstanding, but there were a couple of times where it should have been third-and-six instead of third-and-one because we didn’t wrap up.”
The Patriots open their home schedule on September 20 against Richwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.