Franklin Parish High School found itself in a hole early and the Neville Tigers were not about to let them out as the Patriots fell to the Tigers 41-0 Friday in Monroe.
Neville led 21-0 at half.
"We hung with them for a bit," said Franklin parish head coach Whitney McCartney. "Our first drive lasted seven minutes. But a couple of things happened and we allowed them to get a score before the half."
Neville quarterback Andrew Brister, the son of former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister, threw three touchdown passes.
Frank Colvin had two TD runs.
Franklin Parish hosts Bastrop Friday.
"I think Bastrop is the team to beat in the district," McCartney said. "They have a 240-pound quarterback who can throw it 80 yards and he can run it. He's a big dual threat. The good news for us is that we are getting some people back. We just have to find a way to make things happen positively for us."
The Patriots fell to 2-4 and are No. 36 in the Class 4A power rankings.
