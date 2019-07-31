For the first time in its history, Franklin Parish High School will compete in the illustrious Bayou Jamboree being held at Louisiana-Monroe.
Franklin Parish will face Ouachita Christian at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 30.
The Bayou Jamboree was moved back to Thursday and Friday because ULM is hosting Grambling on August 31.
“This is a big deal for us,” said Franklin Parish head coach Whitney McCartney. “Ouachita Christian throws the ball well so this will be a good test for our pass defense. Playing in the Bayou Jamboree is something positive for us and we are very excited about it.”
Franklin Parish begins fall drills Monday because the Patriots had spring practice.
Teams that do not have spring training can start a week earlier.
“It was very important for us to have a spring practice because of how young we are,” McCartney said. “We spent a lot of time working on not turning the ball over and on our tackling on defense, which was much better. We just want to carry that over to the start of practice next week.”
The Patriots will go two days without pads as required by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
“We’ll still be lifting and running and focusing on fundamentals,” McCartney said.
McCartney also noted that the October 4 game against Union in Winnsboro the 1976 state championship Gilbert High team will be honored.
“As far as I know, that is the only state championship football team in the parish,” McCartney said. “We’ve gotten a good response about that game. We’re excited about honoring them.”
Franklin Parish opens its season at Jena on Sept. 6 before hosting Caldwell on Sept. 13.
