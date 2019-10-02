Down to its third-string quarterback, Franklin Parish relied on its ground game to dominate LaSalle Parish, defeating the Tigers 56-6 Friday in Olla.
The Patriots finished with 468 yards in total offense, all on the ground.
The Patriots improved to 2-2 on the season with the win.
“I’m so proud of our kids,” said Franklin Parish coach Whitney McCartney. “They have fought through a lot of adversity. We have already won two more games than a lot of people thought we would win.”
The Patriots led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter before scoring twice in the second and third periods, leading 45-6 going into the final period.
“I give a lot of credit to LaSalle,” McCartney said. “They took it to us in the first quarter. But we were able to wear them down.”
Gauge Spinks started at quarterback in the win over Richwood last week as Jalen Heckard was moved to running back.
Spinks suffered a concussion in the junior varsity game earlier in the week, leaving freshman Bryce Curtis to start behind center.
“Bryce did an excellent job,” McCartney said. “We had no fumbled snaps and he got the ball to our running backs. We were able to out-physical them and play good Patriot football.”
Ladarius Shaw led Franklin Parish with 164 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.
Franklin Parish hosts Union Friday.
“Union is big and physical,” McCartney said. “They pound the ball on offense and tackle well on defense. It should be a real slobberknocker.”
The 1975 Winnsboro state championship football team will be honored at the game.
