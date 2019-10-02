Editor’s Note: At press time, the Franklin Academy Cougars were battling their way through the loser’s bracket at the state tournament in Magee, Miss. More information on the games will be posted online at www.franklinsun.com.
Franklin Academy Lady Cougars battled through the losers bracket Monday at the state tournament in Magee, Miss.
The Lady Cougars were listed in the bracket after losing to Briarfield Academy 5-1 in their second game of the tournament. FA beat Calhoun Academy 8-3 in their first game.
FA had three games scheduled Monday because of the loss.
In their first Monday game, FA beat Deer Creek School 14-8.
The Lady Cougars opened up scoring in the first inning when Hallie Herron’s sac fly scored one run. FA came out charging in the second inning scoring four. Shelby Dickerson and Anne Elise Sartin all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.
Igniting the Lady Cougars offensive machine was Sartin’s home run in the second inning.
Offensively, FA tallied 12 hits in the game. Karlee Keene, Dickerson and Ashlyn Rodgers all collected multiple hits. Keene went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead FA. Dickerson and Rodgers had two hits each.
Madison Truelove, Natalie Roberts, Macie Wall and Ally Roberts had a hit each for the Lady Cougars.
Deer Creek School mounted a comeback in the fourth inning with three runs of their own but was thwarted by FA’s defense which has been strong the entire season.
Deer Creek School totaled seven hits in the game.
Sartin was the winning pitcher for FA. She lasted three innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three and walking none.
Truelove and Aydenn McCain entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
How FA got to Monday
In the first game of the tournament, the Lady Cougars came away victorious over Calhoun Academy, 8-3.
FA stole the lead late after the game was tied at two with FA batting in the bottom of fifth when Sartin singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
Calhoun Academy opened up scoring in the first inning with a one-run double.
FA tallied four runs in the sixth inning. Sartin, Truelove and Herron each had RBIs in the big inning.
For the game, FA rung up 10 hits.
Sartin and Truelove had two hits each while Dickerson, Rodgers, Herron, Natalie Roberts, Wall and Ally Roberts had a hit each in the winning effort.
Sartin pitched the Lady Cougars to victory. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out eight and walking none.
Truelove started the game for FA. She allowed three hits, one run and walked none.
On Sept. 28, Franklin Academy lost the lead late to Briarfield Academy.
The game was tied at one with Briarfield Academy batting in the bottom of the sixth when Madelyn Taylor singled on the first pitch, scoring one run.
FA went on to lose the contest 5-1.
FA got things started in the first inning when Sartin’s sac fly scored one run for the Lady Cougars.
Briarfield Academy evened things up at one in the bottom of the third inning when Kelsie Travis singled on a 1-1 count scoring one run.
Dickerson and Herron each collected one hit in the contest for FA.
Sartin was in the circle for FA. She allowed four hits, five runs over six innings, striking out two and walking one.
