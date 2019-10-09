Folks reading the score will assume it was a typical high school blowout. Strange as it may seem, Mangham will look back on one play from its first loss of the season Friday night in Vivian.
Down 26-20 early in the third quarter, the Dragons appeared to be driving for the inevitable tying touchdown, facing second-and-goal from the North Caddo 1.
Then one play changed everything.
Keshawn York’s scoop and score altered the entire complexion of the game, and the stunned Dragons never recovered.
Feeding off the momentum, the Rebels forced a Mangham punt three plays later.
Regaining possession at its own 25, North Caddo covered 75 yards on three plays, capped by Jaiden Carter’s 55-yard touchdown pass to Brett Winland. In just over four minutes, the Rebels had turned a 20-20 tie into a 38-20 lead.
North Caddo’s lead would swell to 50-20 by the end of the quarter.
Cam Wilmore’s 28-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter interrupted the Rebels’ barrage. Kolby Poindexter threw to Joe Williams on the 2-point conversion to make it 50-28, but the Rebels would add two more scores on a 20-yard run by Charzay Morris and a 25-yard carry by Sanjuan Martin.
North Caddo grabbed a 6-0 advantage on Cole Copeland’s two-yard plunge with 3:35 left in the first quarter.
Mangham took its only lead on the strength of two scores during an 89-second span early in the second period.
J.T. Smith’s 31-yard run tied the game at 6-6.
Capitalizing on a North Caddo fumble, Kaleb Pleasant fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Tae Gayden. Poindexter’s PAT put the Dragons in front 13-6 with 10:01 left in the second quarter.
Jordan connected with Winland for a 28-yard TD strike, and again on the 2-point conversion, as the Rebels retook the lead, 14-13, 5:36 before halftime.
Emanuel King returned the second half kickoff 83 yards to extend the margin to 20-13.
Mangham started its first series of the final half from its own 40. Pleasant’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Williams was negated by a penalty. Unfazed, Pleasant and Williams hooked up again on a game-tying, three-yard pass, seven plays later.
Carter quickly put the Rebels (3-2) back on top, 26-20, with a 65-yard sprint, at 9:57 in the third quarter.
With Carter as its catalyst, North Caddo rolled up 604 yards (464 rushing, 140 passing) of total offense. Carter rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and completed 7-of-13 passes for 121 yards and a pair TDs. Morris complemented Carter on the ground with 152 yards and a TD on a dozen carries, while Winland caught five passes for 112 yards and two scores.
Mangham generated 291 yards (189 rushing, 102 passing). Wilmore finished with 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushing attempts to go with two receptions for 27 yards. Gayden caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown,
Mangham (4-1, 1-0) resumes District 2-2A play Friday night at home against Rayville (1-4, 1-1).
