A 1-year-old child has been found dead Thursday near the Cooter Point area outside Wisner.
The boy’s body was found a quarter mile from his home.
The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department said they received a 911 call approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday about the child. The mother told deputies the child had been playing in the yard with other children before he went missing.
The child’s body has been sent for an autopsy and Child Protective Services were called in.
No arrests have been made and Franklin Parish authorities said an investigation is on going.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Franklin Parish deputies on the scene.
