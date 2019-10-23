The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Oct, 14-21, 2019.
Charles A. Brantley, 31, 3665 Down Rd., Collinston--theft, criminal damage to property over $500.
Shunterrius Wiggerfall, 24, 1808 Scott St. Apt. C, Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Bobby D. Sutton, 41, 12006 Old Bonita Rd., Bastrop--theft, criminal damage to property over $500.
Travion M. Brown, 19, 1703 Highland Dr., Winnsboro--carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Chris D. Goldman, 21, 151 School St., Winnsboro--computer aided solicitation of minor.
Sarah E. Beaube, 31, 219 Morgan St., Wisner--trespassing, criminal damage to property over $500, simple burglary, contributing the the delinquency of a juvenile.
Christopher D. Jones, 21, 219 Morgan St., Wisner--trespassing, criminal damage to property over $500, simple burglary, contributing the the delinquency of a juvenile.
Brandy D. Daniels, 38, 316 Franklin St., Winnsboro--identity theft, theft.
Bradley D. Hayden, 24, 266 School St., Wisner--simple batter of a juvenile.
Casey A. Netherland, 22, 874 Forgotten Lane, Winnsboro--jumping bail, theft, unauthorized use of access card as theft, failure to appear.
Devin Crain, 22, 115 Walker St., Newellton--unauthorized use of a movable, probation violation.
Aaron D. Allen, 32, 840 Carver St., Winnsboro--failure to appear, remaining on premises after forbidden, trespassing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Shasta J. Kirkham, 34, 183 Cannon Rd., Jena--theft.
Tracy L. Sullivan, 48, 1201 Wakita Drive, Colorado Springs, Colo.--theft of goods, trespassing.
Bide A. Brown, 34, 583 Verhagen Road, Tallulah--domestic abuse battery.
Jessica M. Smith, 23, 516 Maple Ridge, Mangham--introduction of contraband into penal institution, possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, possession of Schedule IV CDS.
Judge A. Ellis, 64, 107 Keys Alley, Wisner--distribution of Schedule II Narcotics.
Jessie G. Criff, 55, 2544 Hwy. 130, Winnsboro--distribution of a legend drug.
Arthur L. Walker, 65, 121 Bond St., Gilbert--distribution of Schedule II CDS.
