The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between July 22-29, 2019.
Tevin J. White, 28, 7041 Prairie Road, Apt. 1, Winnsboro--computer aided solicitation of minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Kenterrius R. Kelly, 21, 36 Lake Dr., Monroe--aggravated assault with a firearm.
Rodickes R. Wallace, 22, 2017 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--aggravated assault with a firearm.
Calvin R. Hollis, 38, 1808 Peters St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal, carrying of a weapon.
Devon M. Hill, 17, 1701 Peters St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon.
Tiffany A. Doyle, 30, 1437 Hwy. 865, Winnsboro--two counts of theft.
Floydrick D. Jackson, 32, 125 Garden St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault.
Fredrick R. McDaniel, 51, 1403 Maple St., Winnsboro--theft, trespassing.
Brandon L. Kelly, 26, 2201 Mike St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault with a firearm, city ordinance violation.
David L. Smith, 28, 812 Mullican Road, Baskin--aggravated assault with a firearm.
Latart V. Baker, 44, 607 Carver St., Winnsboro--theft of goods.
Cornelius T. Williams, 28, 138 St. Mary, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, theft.
Quinterrious D. Williams, 22, 138 St. Mary St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Latoya D. Caston, 36, Monroe--two counts failure to appear.
Ledarrius S. Thompson, 18, 117 Andrea St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Trevor A. Matthews, 22, 330 Ashley Loop, Winnsboro--simple battery, disturbing the peace.
Hubert Williams, 54, 612 East Pecan Ave., Bastrop--open container, disturbing the peace.
Shandon K. Johnson, 22, 122 Colonial Dr., Wisner--drunkenness-disturbing the peace, resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer.
Brandon D. Jones, 24, 1029 MLK Dr., Winnsboro--simple battery.
Shedrick R. Jones, 30, 2005 Harvey St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault.
Michael W. Robinson, 34, 917 Cumberland Std., Metairie--simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.