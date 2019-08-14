The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Aug. 5-12, 2019.
Stacy R. Denny, 33, 321 Plouden Bayou Rd., Monterey--disturbing the peace.
Justina L. Anderson, 31, 1611 Gum St., Winnsboro--driving under suspension.
Adrienne R. Cole, 25, 7039 Prairie Rd. Apt. 7, Winnsboro--two counts unauthorized use of access card at theft.
Calvin M. Anderson, 33, 1689 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro--theft.
Jasmine R. Wright, 29, 2212 Davenport St., Winnsboro--probation violation.
Jeffrey E. Phillips, 26, 1171 B Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro--speeding 11-20 miles over limit, possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, resisting by giving false information.
Dana R. Laborde, 22, 245 Dobber Glass Rd., Baskin--disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property less than $500.
Charles D. Rose, 19, 707 Carter St., Winnsboro--two counts failure to appear, possession of Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting by giving false information.
Derrick A. White, 38, 7076 Prairie Road, Winnsboro--introduction of contraband into penal institution, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving under suspension.
Robert L. Dearing, 23, 255 Edward Jones Loop, Baskin--second offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation, driving under suspension, first offense DWI.
Troy L. Johnson, 44, 1017 Crouch St., Bastrop--disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Lucas K. Bruce, 25, 131 Bruce Lane, Winnsboro--unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Gladys Cain, 66, 608 8th St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Colby L. LeBlanc, 26, 885 Willie Hill Road, Gilbert--criminal damage to property over $500, disturbing the peace, trespassing.
Robert Q. President, 32, 2205 Mike St., Winnsboro--driving under suspension.;
Labrandon M. Dykes, 35, 3206 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--two counts distribution/manufacturing or possession of Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute.
Ashley M. Humphreys, 34, 1773 Hwy. 857, Baskin--parole or probation violation.
Tyric D. McMahon, 23, 158 Bo Johnson Rd., Winnsboro--failure to maintain control, no driver's license.
