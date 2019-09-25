The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Sept. 16-23, 2019.
Christian D. Allen, 19, 2209 Mike St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Brittney Plater, 17, 1002 Kincaid St., Winnsboro--aggravated battery, criminal damage to property over $500, simple battery.
Darrell W. Tillman, 31, 1313 Ruth St., Winnsboro--trespassing, jumping bail.
Bob A. Temple, 49, 3501 Hwy. 128, Gilbert--obtaining CDS by fraud.
Johnny R. Lewis, 68, 109 Glasgow St., Wisner--illegal use of weapon or instrumentality, aggravated assault upon peace officer with a firearm.
Rodrika S. Swayzer, 25, 202 Pine St., Wisner--aggravated battery, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
Ephrom A. Brass, 38, 800 Robinson Circle, Winnsboro--contempt of court.
Emanule L. Lain, 32, 1801 Hatfield st., Winnsboro--aggravated assault, obstructing public passages, disturbing the peace.
Danny R. Oser, 35, 665 Hwy. 875, Wisner--no vehicle registration, no driver's license, expired inspection sticker, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katie L. Trisler, 38, 913 Berry Ln., Wisner--possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, failure to stop or yield.
Joseph D. Roberts, 21, 8160 Hwy. 128, Gilbert--modified exhaust, driving under suspension, jumping bail, failure to appear.
Donna Myers, 50, 2126 Lone Cedar Rd., Winnsboro--possession of CDS, Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
William H. Thames, 63, 700 Seymore Rd., Baskin--possession of CDS, Schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container.
Keontray K. Anderson, 28, 2401 Roland St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Christy L. Williams, 39, 419 Hwy. 15, Gilbert--no seat belt, obstruction of highway, refusing chem. test, no driver's license on person.
Larry Lopez, 41, 380 Edwin Grimillion, Hessmer--refusing chem test, first offense DWI.
Hayden Roberts, 19, 129 Caine St., Wisner--illegal use of weapon or instrumentality, simple battery.
Kreston B. Hoggatt, 20, 163 Shipp Road, Wisner--criminal damage to property over $500.
Tavis L. Dykes, 34, 791 McCaleb Rd., Winnsboro--theft, trespassing, criminal damage to property less than $500.
Jennifer L. Dunn, 37, 258 Victor Travis Rd., Delhi--first offense DWI.
Pamela A. Armstrong, 53, 309 Carter St., Winnsboro--theft.
Telly S. McCall, 44, 606 8th St., Winnsboro--simple assault, resisting an officer, remaining on premises after forbidden.
