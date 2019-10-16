The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Oct. 7-14, 2019.
Micheal D. Bordelon, 45, 201 Shady Lane, Jonesville--improper lane use, illegal carrying of a weapon, no proof of insurance.
James A. Mason, 30, 3151 Rock Rd., Sicily Island--no headlights or improper headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia, switched plates, no insurance, possession of CDS II.
Fredrick D. Williams, 47, 1410 Blanson St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
John T. Sullivan, 26, 1797 Hwy. 857, Baskin--disturbing the peace.
Gladys Cain, 66, 1714 Gum St., Winnsboro--trespassing.
Jerrette D. Collins, 26, 367 Pedro Oliver Rd., Wisner--parole or probation violation.
Calvin M. Anderson, 34, 2405 Roland St., Winnsboro--theft of goods, trespassing.
Lance Langley, 40, 1505 Landis St., Winnsboro--simple burglary, failure to appear.
Gregory Stephenson, 22 491 Mclewee Loop, Delhi--two counts criminal damage to property over $500, simple battery.
Maurice B. White, 33, 1911 Smith St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
