The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Aug. 19-26, 2019.
Johnny D. Bell, 23, 1322 Gum St., Winnsboro--criminal trespass.
Mickey L. Parker, 49, 220 Cruse Lane, Winnsboro--possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery.
Christopher L. Robinson, 29, 1902 Tensas St., Winnsboro--illegal possession of stolen things.
Walter L. Calloway, 27, 1016 MLK Drive, Winnsboro--failure to appear, criminal damage to property less than $500.
LaToya D. Caston, 36, 160 Willow St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Jymeda S. Caston, 32, 160 Willow St., Winnsboro--theft.
Kortney M. Malone, 25, 1219 Blanson St., Winnsboro--probation violation.
Keith J. .Toston, 31, 127 Redwood Circle, Gilbert--third offense DWI, no driver's license, careless operation, no child restraint.
Robert E. Jones, 32, 7146 Hwy. 128, Jigger--probation violation.
Dwanna M. Peavy, 44, 6965 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--no driver's license on person, careless operation, first offense DWI.
Katie e. Trouille, 33, 396 Trichel Road, Goldonna--theft.
Annis R. Crain, 42, 395 Batey Road, Wisner--theft.
Daphne N. Erwin, 39, 246 Griffith Road, Winnsboro--theft.
Zachery C. Holloway, 35, 18 Kathy Lane, Monroe--two counts possession of CDS II, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into penal institution.
