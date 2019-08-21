The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Aug.12-19, 2019.
Joel L. Smith, 33, 3559 Hwy. 572, Gilbert--domestic abuse battery.
Deric B. Holloway, 29, 5460 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, driving under suspension, speeding 11-20 miles over limit, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV CDS.
John D. White, 53, 1509 Morning St., Winnsboro--failure to appear, theft, simple battery.
Susie Singletary, 52, 69452 Racehorse Rd., Pearl River--speeding, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jewel Singletary, 40, 32278 Russell Crowe Rd., Pearl River--possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald R. Anderson, 46, 125 Maple St. Apt. 19, Wisner--distribution of a Schedule I CDS.
Latosha K. Swayzer, 27, 1109 Lewis St., Winnsboro--theft.
Terry G. Wright, 55, 126 Eldon Rogers Road, Farmerville--failure to appear, improper telephone communications, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS II, improper lane use.
LaKendris M. Addison, 33, 2201 Mike St., Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
