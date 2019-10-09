The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Sept. 30- Oct. 7, 2019.
Tracy L. Brown, 30, 1145 Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Jenna Caraway, 345, 2574 Hwy. 561, Columbia--theft.
George A. Robinson, 55, 6734 Kinloch St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, indecent exposure.
Allen Hollis, 43, 803 Third St., Winnsboro--second degree battery, failure to appear.
Patricia A. McMillian, 43, 803 Third St., Winnsboro--second degree kidnapping.
Blair A. Lewis, 26, 804 Mays Dr., Winnsboro--malfeasance in office, theft.
Teonna M. Doyle, 18, 2009 D. MLK, Winnsboro--assault on a school teacher.
Brittney Plater, 17, 1002 Kincaid St., Winnsboro--aggravated battery.
Percy R. Washington, 41, 188 Wood St., Winnsboro--aggravated battery.
David R. Dickey, 29, 628 Reagan Loop, Baskin--possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation.
Joseph B. Lively, 30, 1236 Hwy. 15, Baskin--possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of CDS II.
Michael L. Hollis, 40, 801 Second St., Winnsboro--second degree battery, simple kidnapping.
Justin K. Hendry, 24, 1218 Hwy. 15, Baskin--simple battery of a juvenile, simple battery.
David M. Gipson, 55, 1313 Hickory St., Winnsboro--theft.
Mathew Walker, 33, 6170 Hwy. 15, Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery.
Roger C. Richardson, 45, 1508 Gum St., Winnsboro--criminal damage to property less than $500, theft of goods.
Wendy Langley, 37, 1505 Landis St., Winnsboro--simple burglary.
Joseph M. Wright, 35, 719 Lee Boutwell Rd., Winnsboro--unauthorized use of a movable, possession of a Legend drug.
Cole M. Ezell, 24, 1296 Hwy. 15, Baskin--failure to appear.
Felicia Anderson, 48, 1509 Harlem St., Winnsboro--first offense DWI, hit and run.
Debra K. Prickett, 58, 717 Hwy. 863, Winnsboro--improper turn signal, possession of CDS II, improper lane use.
Terry L. Ferrington, 58, 108 Hannah St., Gilbert--possession of CDS II.
Jarred E. Higgerson, 41, 125 Short St., Wisner--possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, flight from an officer.
Bobby Brown, 28, 2002 Pinecrest, Winnsboro--violation of protective orders.
Quindarious D. Atkins, 22, 2011 Roland St., Winnsboro--simple assault, disturbing the peace, two counts failure to appear, flight from an officer, possess of marijuana CDS I, speeding, simple battery, possession of a firearm with obliter mark, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license.
Derrick D. Blaney, 28, 316 Franklin St., Winnsboro--parole or probation violation, theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.