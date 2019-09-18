The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Sept. 9-16, 2019.
Amadeus A. Nicolosi, 45, 8375 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, criminal damage to property less than $500, simple escape, identity theft.
Rachel Saldana, 23, 119 Elm St., Wisner--disturbing the peace.
James N. Combest, 58, 1101 Grayson St., Winnsboro--two counts CDS II dis/maf. Cocaine and Meth.
Stanley Georges, 22, 15455 NE 6th Ave. Apt. 219, Miami--possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid.
Dramian T. Crockett, 22, 2309 Lanier Dr., Winnsboro--driving under suspension, unsafe vehicle, possession of marijuana CDS I, possession of Schedule V CDS.
Damarius D. McDaniel, 27, 1317 Havard St., Winnsboro--possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid, possession of marijuana CDS I, failure to appear.
Veronica V. Robinson, 41, 2307 Roland St., Winnsboro--theft of goods.
Tavarius O. Hagan, 47, 2708 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--two counts of failure to appear.
Crystal G. Stephens, 38, 270 Pleasant Ridge, Olla--no tail lights, first offense DWI, improper lane use.
Seth O. Phillips, 32, 5299 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
Demetrick M. Cameron, 45, 1012 Harris St., Winnsboro--theft.
Donald R. Rogers, 21, 634 Moss Road, Winnsboro--trespassing, theft, resisting an officer.
Lametria S. Boley, 41, 1009 Blanson St., Winnsboro--two counts of failure to appear.
Shaqiama S. Whitley, 31, 1005 MLK Drive, Winnsboro--criminal damage less than $500.
Rakisha D. Mayfield, 26, 1704 Scott St., Apt. A, Winnsboro--aggravated assault, child desertion/endangerment.
Cedrick L. Brown, 26, 6671 Kinloch St., Winnsboro--aggravated flight from an officer, child desertion/endangerment, failure to stop or yield.
Lucas K. Bruce, 25, 131 Bruce Lane, Winnsboro--unauthorized use of access card as theft.
Davonte X. Allen. 28. 1308 Oak St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer.
John Lebeaux, 38, 969 Hwy. 857. Baskin--hold for other facility, violations of protective orders.
Heather D. Roberts, 26, 631 Hwy. 578, Winnsboro--introduction of contraband into penal institution.
Willie Williams, 50, 1404 Maple St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, aggravated second degree battery.
Paul A. Jeselink, 48, 145 John Kelly Rd., Winnsboro--jumping bail, failure to appear.
Jacob P. Jeselink, 20, 145 John Kelly Rd., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
Bernard H. Hobbs, 28, 4401 Lynn Lane, Little Rock--speeding, possession of marijuana, switched plated, driving under suspension.
Steven P. Smith, 44, 181 McFarland Rd., Baskin--possession of firearm by convicted felon, speeding, driving under suspension.
