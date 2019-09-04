The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Aug. 26 - Sept. 2, 2019.
Jacy Berry, 20, 191 Bond St., Gilbert--theft.
Nickie Major, 41, 1712 Harlem St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault, criminal damage less than $500.
Kenterrius T. Tillman, 21, 828 McKeithen Dr., Winnsboro--burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Wanye Thomas, 20, 2402 Roland St., Winnsboro--simple assault, disturbing the peace.
Donald C. Tillery, 61, 7228 Apt. B Prairie St., Winnsboro--obstruction of justice.
Decarlos M. Rollins, 36, 2011 Mike St., Winnsboro--possession of a Legend drug, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent including cocaine, improper lane use, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault, failure to register as sex offender.
John D. Mitchell, 72, 2296 Hwy. 17, Delhi--first degree rape.
Jason E. Griggs, 37, 1844 Hwy. 573, St. Joseph--speeding, possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth D. Addison, 31, 1412 Blanson St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm obliterated mark, jumping bail.
Lee E. Fountain, 60, 160 Ola Wesley Rd., Delhi--disturbing the peace, obstruction of public passages, littering.
Jimmie R. Thomas, 60, 1005 Parish Line Rd., Delhi--distribution of Schedule II CDS.
Jamarious Johnson, 22, 1805 Peter St. Apt. A, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Amadeus A. Nicolosi, 45, 8375 Hwy. 17, Winnsboro--criminal damage to property less than $500, theft.
Dana D. Swayzer, 55, 115 Shade St., Winnsboro--aggravated battery.
Calvin M. Anderson, 33, 1689 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro--theft of goods, flight from an officer.
Deshonbria L. McDaniel, 22, 911 Gum St., Winnsboro--aggravated battery.
Karlica Chisley, 20, 809 Mays Dr., Winnsboro--defamation, simple battery.
Octavia L. Anderson, 19, 1704 B Scott St., Winnsboro--simple battery.
Derrick L. Blanson, 34, 156 Hickory Circle Apt. 6, Wisner--disturbing the peace.
Hubert E. Williams, 54, 612 East Pecan Ave., Bastrop--disturbing the peace.
Robert E. Jones, 33, 791 Moss Rd., Winnsboro--vagrancy.
