The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between July 29-Aug. 5, 2019.
Michael W. Robinson, 34, 917 S. Cumberland St., Metairie--simple assault.
Michael W. Rubin, 57, 112 Andrea St., Winnsboro--distribution/manufacture of CDS II cocaine and meth, failure to appear.
April A. Lewis, 32, 2208 Davenport, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, failure to appear, criminal damage to property less than $500.
Lajayus Adams, 19, 442 Hwy. 4138, St. Joseph--possession of marijuana CDS I.
Harley S. Seaward, 34, 4096 Elliott St., Olla--failure to appear.
Warren C. Hughes, 29, 3361 Hwy. 135, Winnsboro--improper lane use, second offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, expired registration.
Bruce C. Wallace, 42, 108 Adcock Rd., Winnsboro--possession of CDS II, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Violet J. Crews, 63, 148 Second St., Gilbert--DWI fourth or subsequent, improper lane use, driving under suspension, open container.
Robert E. Jones, 32, 7146 Hwy. 128, Jigger--disturbing the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.