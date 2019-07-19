The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between July 8 - 15, 2019.

Jamarious Johnson, 23, 1805 Peter St Apt. A. Winnsboro — domestic abuse battery

Javaughkyus J. Mayfield, 18, 3004 Earle Dr., Winnsboro — Illegal carry of a weapon, discharging firearm public road.

Nicholas L Williams, 25, 103 Johnson St., Monroe — reckless operation, speeding

Gladys Cain, 66, 608 8th St., Winnsboro — remaining on premises after forbidden, disturbing the peace.

Valex Francis, 26, 408 Joan St., Lafayette, battery of a correctional facility employee, resisting an officer

Justina L. Anderson, 31, 1611 Gum St., Winnsboro — aggravated assault, failure to appear and disturbing the peace.

Sharliedria S. Jordan, 20, 242 Kansas St., Winnsboro — disturbing the peace

Grover R. Adams, 40, 5148 Hwy 80, Rayville — disturbing the peace, obscenity and resisting an officer.

Decarlos M Rollins, 36, 2011 Mike St., Winnsboro — simple assault

Sheala F. Presley, 35, 210 Presley Rd., Delhi — Probation violation

Brandon S. McClelland, 36, 6967 Hwy 17, Lot 2, Winnsboro, criminal damage to property less than $500

Theodis S. Walker, 44, 128 4th St., Gilbert, disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property less than $500

Ledarrius S. Thompson, 18, 117 Andrea St., Winnsboro — simple battery

Gretchen A Gunnels, 46, 12486 Star Hill Trace, St. Francisville — domestic abuse battery

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.