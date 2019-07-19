The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between July 8 - 15, 2019.
Jamarious Johnson, 23, 1805 Peter St Apt. A. Winnsboro — domestic abuse battery
Javaughkyus J. Mayfield, 18, 3004 Earle Dr., Winnsboro — Illegal carry of a weapon, discharging firearm public road.
Nicholas L Williams, 25, 103 Johnson St., Monroe — reckless operation, speeding
Gladys Cain, 66, 608 8th St., Winnsboro — remaining on premises after forbidden, disturbing the peace.
Valex Francis, 26, 408 Joan St., Lafayette, battery of a correctional facility employee, resisting an officer
Justina L. Anderson, 31, 1611 Gum St., Winnsboro — aggravated assault, failure to appear and disturbing the peace.
Sharliedria S. Jordan, 20, 242 Kansas St., Winnsboro — disturbing the peace
Grover R. Adams, 40, 5148 Hwy 80, Rayville — disturbing the peace, obscenity and resisting an officer.
Decarlos M Rollins, 36, 2011 Mike St., Winnsboro — simple assault
Sheala F. Presley, 35, 210 Presley Rd., Delhi — Probation violation
Brandon S. McClelland, 36, 6967 Hwy 17, Lot 2, Winnsboro, criminal damage to property less than $500
Theodis S. Walker, 44, 128 4th St., Gilbert, disturbing the peace, criminal damage to property less than $500
Ledarrius S. Thompson, 18, 117 Andrea St., Winnsboro — simple battery
Gretchen A Gunnels, 46, 12486 Star Hill Trace, St. Francisville — domestic abuse battery
