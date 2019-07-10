The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between July 1-8, 2019.
LaJustrick J. Pleasant, 29, 1514 Hickory St., Winnsboro--battery of a police officer, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, no driver's license, theft of a firearm, simple burglary, disturbing the peace, simple battery.
Michael S. Berry, 38, 53 Berry Road, Rayville--theft of goods.
Marcellus D. Chisley, 26, 1314 Blanson St., Winnsboro--simple burglary.
Darrell W. .Tillman, 31, 1313 Ruth St., Winnsboro--failure to appear, criminal damage less than $500, domestic abuse battery.
Kendarius D. Moore, 24, 2301 West Harper Std., Winnsboro--theft.
Eugene D. Jackson, 37, 703 Steele St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault, speeding, open container, possession of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute.
Phillip D. Morgan, 48, 4084 Hwy. 555, Winnsboro--drunkenness-disturbing the peace.
Michael E. Tipton, 52, 1301 Evergreen St., West Monroe--drunkenness-disturbing the peace, public intimidation and retaliation.
Jonathan J. Blakely, 38, 7156 Prairie St., Winnsboro--two counts failure to appear.
Cleavis Kepney, 57, 133 Holmes St., Columbia--driving under suspension, improper lane use, open container, fourth offense or subsequent DWI.
Ledarrius S. Thompson, 18, 117 Andrea St., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
Fredrick R. McDaniel, 51, 1403 Maple St., Winnsboro--theft of goods.
Joseph E. Taylor, 36, 301 Quail Lane, Winnsboro--second offense DWI, failure to stop or yield, improper lane use, driving under suspension.
Howard M. Watson, 81, 118 Cypress Rd., Crowville--domestic abuse battery.
Roosevelt P. Lamb, 36, 1511 Morning St., Winnsboro--possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid.
