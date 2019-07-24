The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between July 15-22, 2019.
James A. Parker, 34, 964 Hwy. 3148, Sicily Island--failure to appear.
Robert L. Mier, 32, 8299 Hwy. 99, Welch--pornography involving juveniles.
Sarah K. Cardwell, 47, 1220 Reagan Loop, Baskin--illegal possession of stolen things, failure to appear.
Jodi M. Wiggins, 42, 1220 Reagan Loop, Baskin--illegal possession of stolen things, obstruction of justice.
Lezerrick D. Allen, 29, 2800 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--trespassing, two counts simple burglary, criminal damage to property less than $500.
Byron M. Gabela, 31, no address--illegal possession of stolen things, obstruction of justice.
Jeffry K. Cassels, 23, 607 Hwy. 874, Winnsboro--domestic abuse battery, simple battery.
Shondarrius L. Shaw, 21, 682 Miller Rd., Monroe--possession of Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, no driver's license.
Jasmine N. Anderson, 20, 1606 South 9th St., Monroe--possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance D. Smart, 38, 148 Colonial Dr., Wisner--parole or probation violation, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possess of CDS Schedule II with intent to distribute, distribution of a Schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark T. Evans, 24, 364 Lake Dr., Ferriday--simple burglary, criminal damage to property over $500, hold for court appearance.
Labarion D. Manuel, 26, 610 Sikes St., Winnsboro--parole or probation violation.
Jason S. Adams, 46, 5111 Hwy. 80, Rayville--simple battery, parole or probation violation.
Roger C. Richardson, 45, 1508 Gum St., Winnsboro--failure to appear.
LaTavion M. Martin, 18, 1208 Maple St., Winnsboro--aggravated assault, flight from an officer, trespassing.
Everett D. Richardson, 42, 1005 Bosworth St., Winnsboro--first offense DWI, improper lights, switched plates, driving under suspension, no insurance, open container.
Marquese T. Wallace, 23, 2713 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Lequise Reynolds, 20, 612 Spruce St., Rayville--aggravated assault with a firearm.
Jarrell M. Gundy, 20, 106 Loy St., Rayville--aggravated assault with a firearm.
Samuel M. Sledge, 20, 612 Spruce Rd., Rayville--aggravated assault with a firearm.
Jeffrey E. Phillips, 26, 1171 B. Mark Franks Rd., Winnsboro--improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I with intent to distribute.
George E. Bell, 21, 207 Linda Dr., Monroe--illegal carry of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.