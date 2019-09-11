The following arrests were recorded at the Franklin Parish Detention Center between Sept. 2-9, 2019.
Jerri J. Easterling, 32, 141 Lynn Haven Dr., Vidalia--resisting an officer by giving false information.
Dana Laborde, 22, 245 Dobber Glass Rd., Baskin--two counts jumping bail.
Timothy T. Johnson, 18, 1321 Blanson St., Winnsboro--illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Ashley M. Humphreys, 34, 108 Jerry Road, Sicily Island--parole or probation violation.
Rodarrius D. Mathis, 18, 2501 Gary St. Village, Winnsboro--illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, first offense shoplifting.
William P. Williams, 42, 743 Adams Rd., Baskin--driving under suspension.
Brady S. Cormier, 40, 753 Eagle Rd., Vidalia--two counts simple burglary, two counts criminal damage to property over $500.
Garrick L. Blanson, 33, 129 Alma St., Winnsboro--unauthorized use of a movable.
Kadashia A. McIntyre, 19, 138 Field Dr., Wisner--flight from an officer, leaving scene of accident, reckless operation.
Dema'j M. Hollins, 18, 6165 Hwy. 4, Winnsboro--criminal damage to property less than $500.
John. H. Goods, 42, 3302 Earle Dr., Winnsboro--attempted murder, aggravated battery, attempt and conspiracy -Title 40, possession of firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Travis P. Barlow, 27, 726 George Carroll Rd., Wisner--parole or probation violation, theft.
Kelvin M. Williams, 33, 191 Handy King Rd., Winnsboro--driving under suspension, parole or probation violation, possession of marijuana, speeding.
Anthony P. Saucier, 33, 244 Low Water Bridge Loop, Winnsboro--two counts aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, possess of CDS II.
Tazjereal M. McCarthy, 19, 6994 Prairie Rd., Winnsboro--resisting an officer, disturbing the peace.
Shalonda P. Lee, 45, 3008 Baldwin Dr., Winnsboro--disturbing the peace, resisting an officer.
April A. Lewis, 32, 2208 Davenport, Winnsboro--disturbing the peace.
