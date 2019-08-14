Any vehicle that is not licensed to be operated on a public road will be towed and the owner ticketed, said Wisner Police Chief Billy Beach.
In the past verbal warnings have been issued but Beach warned, “those days are over.”
The action was spurred on after an accident involving a minibike and side by side all-terrain vehicle occurred on School Street injuring two juveniles. The accident occurred Aug. 7 at approximately 3 p.m.
One juvenile was transported to Franklin Medical Center by a relative while the other, a 15-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Franklin Medical Center’s helipad and airlifted by AirEvac to a regional trauma center, said Shane Scott, Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service public affairs officer.
The male received multiple injuries, including head and lower-extremity trauma, Scott said. He was wearing a helmet.
Both juveniles have been released by the hospitals.
The minibike was traveling south on School Street from Morgan Street when it struck the north-bound ATV on the driver’s side. When the minibike struck the ATV, the juvenile was expelled from the bike into the ATV.
In the past, adults were allowed to ride unlicensed vehicles on Wisner’s interior streets but soon juveniles were seen operating the vehicles, Beach said.
“I can’t keep them from riding on private property, but it will not be tolerated on the streets,” Beach said. “I just ask that everybody be careful and in my opinion, I don’t think anyone under the age of 16 should be riding an ATV. In the end, it is the parent’s responsibility to watch their children.”
Not only is the operation of ATV’s on roadways illegal but dangerous, Scott said.
“We’d like to remind the public that the operation of off-road vehicles, on any public road in this state is not only illegal, but very dangerous,” Scott said. “Legal operators should also remember that properly utilizing safety equipment, such as helmets and restraints, greatly reduce the chances of serious injury or death.”
