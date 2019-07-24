The Franklin Parish University of Louisiana at Monroe Alumni Chapter is hosting its annual banquet at Brown’s Landing Restaurant beginning 6 p.m. Aug. 1.
Dr. Nick Bruno, president of ULM, will be keynote speaker and will update attendees on university activities.
Other expected guests will be new athletic director, Scott MacDonald, Brooks Williams, new women’s basketball coach and Molly Fichtner, softball coach.
There will not be an auction of items this year. We ask for donations to the scholarship fund which are tax deductible. A Franklin Parish student receives the scholarship annually.
The meal is dutch treat.
